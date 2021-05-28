Tesla cameras will monitor driver awareness

A software update for Tesla cars includes a monitoring system of drivers while Autopilot is in use. Drivers are required to pay attention at all times while the “self-driving” feature is in use, however, drivers have been able to activate the feature and leave the driver’s seat. Tesla’s cars had relied on sensors to ensure that the driver’s hands remained on the wheel. The camera above the rear-view mirror will now perform a function to detect driver inattentiveness.

The camera data will not leave the car and won’t be transmitted unless data-sharing is enabled by the driver. The software update comes after many stories of autopilot and about Tesla cars being tricked into operating without a driver. Tesla has lost safety endorsements and has since announced changes to the safety features present in the vehicles.

