Security researchers have uncovered a new Chinese phishing campaign that is targeting high-profile members of the ethnic minority Uyghur group. The campaign consists of emails impersonating the United Nations and other credible international organizations, along with a fake human rights organization called TCAHF. The campaign has also been observed to target Uyghurs who are in the process of applying for grants. Researchers at Check Point and Kaspersky teamed up to analyze the attacks.

The phishing emails contain attached documents pretending to be from the UNHRC that actually trick individuals into installing a Windows backdoor, according to researchers. The phishing website contains information on the fake human rights organization, TCAHF, complete with a logo. The campaign advertises the .NET backdoor as a security scanner, telling victims that it is necessary to install the tool due to the sensitive nature of the information needed to complete a grant application. Kaspersky and Check Point discovered a handful of victims in Pakistan and China.

Read More: Chinese Phishing Attack Targets High-Profile Uyghurs