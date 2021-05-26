Mali’s vice president ousts president and prime minister from office, assumes power

On Tuesday, Mali’s transitional vice president Assimi Goita stated that he had removed the transitional president and prime minister from power, assuming the role of the top government official in the country. The announcement confirmed reports from several international groups that the leaders had been ousted by another member of the administration on Monday. Goita also led last year’s coup, this time stating that the pair were removed from power alongside several advisors because they failed to consult him on a cabinet reshuffle. A statement was given to the public via Goita’s adviser, Babe Cissé on a national broadcast Tuesday.

A senior diplomatic source said that two key actors in the coup, Colonels Sadio Camara and Modibo Koné, had not been included in the new government that was announced yesterday. This may have been a key reason for the decision to trigger another coup so soon. It is unclear where the prime minister and president are at this time, and media outlets have been unable to contact the men. Goita will reportedly follow the transition process and maintain the elections planned for 2022.