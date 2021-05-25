Italy has opened an investigation into a deadly cable car incident that occurred Sunday in northern Italy. The accident left 14 dead and many others injured after the cable car derailed and plunged more than 65ft, crashing into the Mottarone mountain. A two-year-old child was among the victims, alongside a nine-year-old who was airlifted to a nearby hospital after sustaining critical injuries. The Israeli government has declared that five Israeli nationals were among Sunday’s victims. The investigation will examine technical aspects of the cable car and seek to determine whether involuntary homicide or negligence was involved.

A spokesperson for Italy’s Alpine Rescue Service determined that the two main issues leading up to the crash seemed to be the failure of the emergency brake and the breakage of the cable. However, the vehicle contained emergency features designed to keep it on the cables despite certain incidents. It is unclear why these did not work. According to local media, the cable car was in good condition and the cables were not set to be replaced until 2029.

Read More: Italy Investigates Cause of Cable Car Crash in Mottarone