‘Significant’ ransomware attack forces Ireland’s health service to shut down IT systems

Ireland’s health service has become one of the most recent victims of ransomware, forced to take its systems offline due to the attack. The Health Service Executive is responsible for healthcare and social services throughout Ireland. The attack was described by the entity as “significant,” prompting them to shut down all IT systems as a precaution to avoid further damage. The Health Service Executive issued a statement confirming their plans to work with security partners and the government to ensure that all of the implications of the attack have been taken care of.

The Health Service Executive’s vaccination program has not been affected by the cybersecurity incident. The agency stated that its emergency services are also operating as normal despite the attack and remain available to the public. Some outpatient appointments have been canceled, however, those of high importance remain on schedule. It is unclear what ransomware variant or group is responsible for the attack.

