Global RiskNews Briefs

Nepal tries to form a new government as its Covid-19 crisis deepens

13 May 2021 OODA Analyst

 Nepal’s Prime Minister was forced to step down after public anger over his response to a second wave of Covid-19. K. P. Sharma Oli lost a vote of confidence on Monday and was removed from his seat. One month ago, Nepal was reporting 10 Covid-19 cases a day, but on Tuesday, 9,483 new cases were reported and 225 Covid-19 related deaths were reported.

The second wave has been connected to the outbreak in neighboring India as the countries share an open land border that people travel heavily across. Public complacency and government inaction worsened the outbreak in Nepal. Nepal’s President and ceremonial head of state, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, will call to form a new government after Oli’s failure in the vote of confidence.

OODA Analyst

