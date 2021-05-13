CyberNews Briefs

‘FragAttacks’: Wi-Fi Bugs Affect Millions of Devices

13 May 2021 OODA Analyst

A security researcher who specializes in uncovering Wi-Fi bugs has found a series of new ones he dubbed “FragAttacks.” The bugs affect the Wi-Fi standard itself, with some dating back as late as 1997. Through this type of attack, a malicious actor could intercept a target’s information, trigger malicious code, or take over the device. Three of the vulnerabilities uncovered by the researcher, Mathy Vanhoef, are design flaws in the Wi-Fi standard and therefore affect most devices.

The other vulnerabilities are caused by programming mistakes, according to Vanhoef. He stated that every Wi-Fi product is affected by at least one vulnerability, with most affected by several. The vulnerabilities can be exploited by intercepting victims’ authentication credentials, abusing insecure IoT devices by remotely flipping a smart power socket on and off, and by servicing as a foothold to launch advanced attacks, according to Vanhoef’s research.

Read More: ‘FragAttacks’: Wi-Fi Bugs Affect Millions of Devices

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Civilian Critical Infrastructure Is No Longer a Taboo Target

May 13, 2021

Adobe Issues Patch for Acrobat Zero-Day

May 12, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2