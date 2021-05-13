Global RiskNews Briefs

As rival gangs of Jews and Arabs clash on streets, fears mount of irreparable damage to Israeli society

13 May 2021 OODA Analyst

Bands of Jewish and Arab citizens fought each other and police in towns across Israel for the third night early Thursday. The worst communal violence in two decades unfolded across mixed cities in Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the violence. Citizens consider Netanyahu to be dividing the citizens after he has aligned with extremist and far-right nationalist parties.  

Buses and cars of nationalist Jews, largely from the West Bank, descended in Lod. They defied a State of Emergency declared as they marched through Arab areas. Arab citizens set up their own street defences despite the 8 p.m. curfew to protect themselves, as they felt the police would not. Violence, looting, vigilante mobs and arson were reported in cities such as Haifa, Tiberias, Acre, Bat yam, Tamra and Ramla.

