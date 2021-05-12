Global RiskNews Briefs

Taliban capture Afghan district ahead of Eid ceasefire

12 May 2021 OODA Analyst

A day before a three day ceasefire is due to start, the Taliban have taken control of the Nerkh district in Wardak province in a surprise attack. This is the second district to fall in a week to the Taliban. There is increasing violence in Afghanistan as the United States and NATO prepare to remove remaining troops by the 11th of September. 

The Taliban has captured the district center, the police headquarters, the intelligence department and a large army base in Nerkh. Afghan troops tactically retreated after the capture of the district. The defence ministry said it would launch an offensive to regain control of the district.

OODA Analyst

