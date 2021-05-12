NATO exercises sweep Europe amid Russian escalation, rising tensions between Moscow and US
The Navy SEALs are taking part in the “Trojan Footprint” military exercises across five Eastern European countries. The exercises involve 600 NATO and non-NATO forces, troops from Ukraine and Georgia are also included. The training is taking place next to the Defender-Europe 21 NATO joint exercises containing 28,000 troops from 26 different countries.
The military exercises have been planned, but follow a series of Russian military moves across Europe. The annual exercises were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the training exercises now are over a year in the making. Russia has also carried out exercises in the Black Sea after an escalation of tensions between Russia and the West.
