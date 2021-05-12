Israel-Gaza: Fears of war as violence escalates

Over the past 38 hours, over 1,000 rockets have been fired, mostly at Tel Aviv, by Palestinian militants. Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes, destroying two tower blocks in Gaza on Tuesday and Wednesday. Since Monday, at least 43 Palestinians have been killed along with six Israelis.

13 Palestinian children were caught up in the conflict, and the latest casuality was an Israeli citizen. In Gaza, the streets are full of debris from collapsed buildings and crushed or burned cars from Israeli air strikes. Lod near Tel Aviv has been put under a state of emergency after Israeli Arabs have staged violent protests in a number of towns. 200 of the 1050 rockets fired from Gaza have failed to clear the border with 850 landing in Israel or being intercepted by its Iron Dome air defense system. The targeted cities include Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Modiin, and Beersheba.

