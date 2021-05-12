Fake Chrome App Anchors Rapidly Worming ‘Smish’ Cyberattack

A new malware on Android impersonating the Google Chrome App has spread to hundreds of thousands of people. The app is a part of a hybrid cyberattack that also uses mobile phishing to steal credentials. Targets first receive an SMS text asking for custom fees to be paid to release a package delivery. If clicked, the victim is asked to update the Chrome app.

The purported app is the malware that is then downloaded onto their phones from the malicious website. The phishing page asks for a small dollar amount to harvest credit card details.The attack campaign was discovered in May has been seen in several European countries, but could spread much farther due to the speed at which it propagates.

