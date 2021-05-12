Global RiskNews Briefs

Eritrean troops disguised as Ethiopian military are blocking critical aid in Tigray

12 May 2021 OODA Analyst

Eritrean troops are killing, raping and blocking humanitarian aid to populations in the northern Tigray region. This is occuring over a month after the country’s leader pledged to the international community they would leave the war-torn region. Some of the Eritrean soldiers were dressed in old Ethiopian military uniforms and were manning checkpoints, obstructing critical aid routes and roaming the halls of a hospital threatening medical staff.

There is no sign that Eritrean forces plan to exit the border soon. Axum and central Tigray have up to 800,000 displaced people sheltering.  Eritrean troops are in full control in the campaign against Tigrayan people that began in November after a clash between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

Read more: Eritrean troops disguised as Ethiopian military are blocking critical aid in Tigray

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Biden Administration to Restore Aid to Palestinians

April 8, 2021

Evidence suggests Ethiopian military carried out massacre in Tigray

April 2, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2