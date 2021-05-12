Eritrean troops disguised as Ethiopian military are blocking critical aid in Tigray

Eritrean troops are killing, raping and blocking humanitarian aid to populations in the northern Tigray region. This is occuring over a month after the country’s leader pledged to the international community they would leave the war-torn region. Some of the Eritrean soldiers were dressed in old Ethiopian military uniforms and were manning checkpoints, obstructing critical aid routes and roaming the halls of a hospital threatening medical staff.

There is no sign that Eritrean forces plan to exit the border soon. Axum and central Tigray have up to 800,000 displaced people sheltering. Eritrean troops are in full control in the campaign against Tigrayan people that began in November after a clash between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

