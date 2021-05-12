CyberNews Briefs

Blurred WFH lines create cybersecurity challenges for companies

12 May 2021 OODA Analyst

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to many changes in the workplace, the most prevalent being the number of workers who work remotely. Companies and employees face the challenge of protecting company secrets and cybersecurity without being protected by corporate firewalls. HP released a study, “Blurred lines and Blindspots” through its Wolf Security integrated portfolio of hardware, software and services designed for remote working.

Cybersecurity risks increase when people work from home without IT and security teams able to help. KuppingerCole found that globally in 2020, devices connected to the internet were experiencing 1.5 attacks per minute. The FBI reported a fourfold increase in cybercriminal activity in the first four months of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and much of this is due to the lack of protection behind a company firewall.

