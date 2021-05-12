CyberNews Briefs

Adobe Issues Patch for Acrobat Zero-Day

12 May 2021 OODA Analyst

Adobe released several patches, including one for Acrobat. The vulnerability with Acrobat is being exploited in limited attacks on Adobe Readers users with Windows. The CVE-2021-28550 zero-day vulnerability affects Windows and macOS systems. The exploitation of the flaw could allow arbitrary code execution. 

43 patches for 12 of its products were released by Adobe on Tuesday. The products covered by the update are InDesign, Illustrator, Adobe Creative Cloud Desktop Application and Magento.

Read more: Adobe Issues Patch for Acrobat Zero-Day

