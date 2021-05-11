CyberNews Briefs

University Cancels Exams After Cyber-Attack

11 May 2021 OODA Analyst

Final exams at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have been called off following a cyberattack that impacted the university’s operations. According to the university, it was forced to shut down most of its computer network after detecting unauthorized access last Friday. Research and other academic activities were also impacted as a result of the attack. RPI released a statement via social media on May 8, stating that they were investigating a trespass into the university network.

Students whose online exams were impacted by the attack will allegedly be accommodated, according to the statement. The university also stated that staff at the school were taking measures to ensure that students’ academic and professional careers were not impacted by the cyberattack and canceled assessments, final reports, and projects.

Read More: University Cancels Exams After Cyber-Attack

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Japanese Manufacturer Yamabiko Targeted by Babuk Ransomware

May 11, 2021

Lemon Duck Cryptojacking Botnet Changes Up Tactics

May 11, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2