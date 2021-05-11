University Cancels Exams After Cyber-Attack

Final exams at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have been called off following a cyberattack that impacted the university’s operations. According to the university, it was forced to shut down most of its computer network after detecting unauthorized access last Friday. Research and other academic activities were also impacted as a result of the attack. RPI released a statement via social media on May 8, stating that they were investigating a trespass into the university network.

Students whose online exams were impacted by the attack will allegedly be accommodated, according to the statement. The university also stated that staff at the school were taking measures to ensure that students’ academic and professional careers were not impacted by the cyberattack and canceled assessments, final reports, and projects.

