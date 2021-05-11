School Shooting in Russia Leaves at Least 8 Dead, Including Children

At least eight people have died, seven of whom children, after a gunman opened fire at a school in the Russian city of Kazan. At least 20 people were injured and transported to the hospital to receive treatment. Kazan is the capital of the largely Muslim republic of Tatarstan located roughly 500 miles east of Moscow. The city posted a statement confirming that the seven child victims were eighth-graders. According to authorities, a 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in possession of a weapon officially registered in his name. The man and possible accomplices have not been publicly identified.

Russia’s Investigative Committee stated that it had opened a criminal case in relation to the attack. The suspect allegedly told authorities during his arrest that he had planted a bomb at the school’s registration desk. As a result of the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin is reconsidering regulations limiting the sale of rifles. Mr. Putin allegedly stated that he is seeking to urgently work out new regulations on the types of weapons that may be in civilian circulation.

