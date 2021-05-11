Dozens of bodies wash up on the banks of Ganges River in India

On Monday, at least 71 bodies were pulled from the banks of the Ganges River in eastern India, according to authorities. The occurrence comes amid the second wave in India that has caused destruction across the country and sent its healthcare system into desperation due to exceeding capacities and oxygen shortages. Local authorities are conducting an investigation into how the bodies ended up in the river and whether the victims are Covid-19 positive. Authorities stated that they could not confirm the status of the deceased persons at this time.

An initial autopsy suggested that, due to the condition of the bodies, they had been in the water for three to four days, possibly floating downstream from other cities. Officials believe that the individuals could have come from Uttar Pradesh or Uttarakhand. Uttar Pradesh represents the country’s most populous state and is currently under full lockdown, along with 23 other Indian states.