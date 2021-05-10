CyberNews Briefs

Amazon seized, destroyed two million fake products sent to warehouses in 2020

10 May 2021 OODA Analyst

In 2020, Amazon allegedly identified and destroyed two million fake products delivered to warehouses. The e-commerce giant allows third-party sellers from around the world to display their products through the platform, however, scammers have always populated the marketplace. According to Amazon, fakes, counterfeits, poor quality products, misleading photos, and more issues noted in buyer reviews show that there are many counterfeit operations on the site that the tech giant is attempting to detect and remove to protect its consumers.

Amazon has been seeking to bring down counterfeit scams to zero, releasing its first Brand Protection Report to the public to benchmark its progress. The report documents all anti-counterfeit activities during 2020, detailing what measures the company takes to stop the abuse of its platform. In the report, Amazon states that it has witnessed increased attempts by bad actors to commit fraud, resulting in a massive amount of seizures last year.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

