Pakistani Prime Minister Khan visits Saudi Arabia to reset ties

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is making an effort to reset relations with Saudi Arabia after tensions in recent years. Khan arrived in Riyadh on Friday is the beginning of a three-day visit. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman invited Khan in a significant move.

Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to demonstrate the seriousness of purpose prior to Khan’s arrival. The two countries have been historically close allies and a stable relationship between Islamabad and Riyadg is expected to continue. The discussions are expected to focus on economic engagement along with an attempt to strengthen political ties between the two countries.

