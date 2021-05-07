Global RiskNews Briefs

Former Maldives president treated for wounds after blast outside home

07 May 2021 OODA Analyst

Former President and speaker of parliament in the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, was treated for shrapnel wounds after a blast outside his home on Thursday. Two close friends stated Nasheed was talking and responsive before being treated. 

An investigation into the explosion in the capital Male is underway. A foreign tourist was injured in the blast as well. Nasheed was Maldives’ first democratically elected president from 2008 to 2012 and is president of the governing party. Nasheed has served as parliament speaker since 2019. The Maldives have been known for political unrest and violence in the past.

