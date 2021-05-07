Brazil violence: Rio police accused by residents of abuses in raidBrazil violence: Rio police accused by residents of abuses in raid

A police raid against suspected drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro has left 25 dead, including one police officer. The United Nations human rights office has strongly criticised the deadliest police operation in the city’s history. There are allegations of abuse and extrajudicial executions with residents saying police killed suspects who wanted to surrender, and that police entered homes without warrants. The police claim no wrongdoing and say officers were acting in self-defense.

Rio de Janeiro is one of Brazil’s most violent cities, and many areas of the city are under the control of criminals linked to powerful drug-trafficking gangs. The raid on Thursday was in Jacarezinho, known as favelas, and was carried out by 200 police officers and a helicopter with a sniper. The Comando Vermelho controls the area. Residents claimed police invaded their homes and used excessive violence in intense shootouts and raids.

