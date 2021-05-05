In Tehran, the first secretary at the Swiss embassy was found dead on Tuesday after falling from a high-rise building where she resided. The building is located in the north of Tehran, according to emergency services. The Swiss foreign ministry stated that an employee at its embassy had died of an accident, however, the victim has not been named. Reports conflict over age, with some stating that the employee was 51 while others claim she was 52. The Swiss foreign ministry stated that they were shocked and saddened by the tragic death, extending their condolences to her family.

Iranian emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi stated that the diplomat’s body was found by a gardener after an employee who visited her apartment early Tuesday morning noticed she was missing. The cause of the diplomat’s fall has yet to be determined, and an investigation into the incident will take place. Switzerland has represented US diplomatic interests in Itan since ties were cut between the two countries post-1979 Islamic Revolution.

Read More: Senior Swiss diplomat in Iran found dead after fall from high-rise building