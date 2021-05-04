Mexico City metro overpass collapse kills 23

In Mexico City, a metro overpass collapse has killed at least 23 people, including children. The collapse occurred as a train was traveling over it, causing the train to fall through the gap. This marks the deadliest incident in decades in the city’s metro system, which represents one of the busiest transportation centers in the world. At least 65 others were injured, and seven remain in critical condition. Local media reported that the crash occurred on Monday at 22:00 local time near the Olivos station in the city’s southeast region.

Mexico City Mayor released a statement confirming that an external company would investigate the cause of the incident, stating that it appeared a girder had given away on the overpass. The line was built less than a decade ago and will now remain closed while the issue is resolved. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also addressed the deadly incident, offering his condolences to the families of the victims. Residents had allegedly reported cracks in the structure following a 2017 earthquake, according to local media. However, some outlets claim that transport authorities did make repairs to the line after the earthquake.

