News BriefsTechnology

Deepfake Attacks Are About to Surge, Experts Warn

04 May 2021 OODA Analyst

According to a report released by Recorded Future, deepfake attacks are on the rise and are expected to surge in the near future. Deepfakes have been a topic of concern for cybersecurity professionals as they have the ability to bypass biometric security protections, trick users into believing fraudulent material, commit identity theft, blackmail, and create social engineering-based attacks. Deepfakes are highly convincing, doctored videos that are touted as legitimate.

An uptick in deepfake technology and service offering across the Dark Web was the first sign of a new wave of fraud, according to Recorded Future. The technology can be utilized to cater to a range of goals and interests, and in the wrong hands, they can cause massive amounts of damage. Recorded Future reported that within the next few years, both criminal and nation-state threat actors will gravitate towards the use of deepfakes, likely spreading them throughout social media or utilizing them as a political disinformation tactic.

Read More: Deepfake Attacks Are About to Surge, Experts Warn

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Scripps Health Knocked Offline by Ransomware

May 4, 2021

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Plugs Critical Bug in Edge Platform Tool

May 4, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2