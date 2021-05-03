According to UK cybersecurity firm TurgenSec, roughly 345,000 sensitive files from the solicitor-general of the Phillippines have been leaked. Some of the information exposed pertains to ongoing legal cases, threatening the integrity of trials. The breached information was left publicly available, says TurgenSec. When TurgenSec discovered the security incident in February, it immediately notified the Philippines government. However, the firm reports that the government was unresponsive to several emails sent over a span of roughly a month.

The documents were allegedly taken down almost two months later on April 28, but the files had already been accessed and downloaded by an unknown third party, according to TurgenSec. The files spanned several degrees of severity, with some pertaining to daily events, staff training, and policies, while others contained internal passwords, staffing payment information, audits, and those titles with keywords such as “private, confidential, and witness.” The breached documents also included over 750 mentions of sexual assault, while other contained information on child trafficking, executions, and intelligence. The breach could severely affect ongoing prosecutions and national security, according to TurgenSec.

Read More: TurgenSec finds 345,000 files from Filipino solicitor-general’s office were breached