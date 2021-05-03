Microsoft Warns of 25 Critical Vulnerabilities in IoT, Industrial Devices

Security researchers at Microsoft have warned of 25 undocumented critical memory-allocation vulnerabilities that lie across a number of vendors’ IoT and industrial devices. The flaws could be used to execute malicious code throughout a network or cause an entire system to crash. The bugs were uncovered by Microsoft’s Azure Defender security team. The memory allocation flaw was described by the researchers as a systemic problem that could be exploited by threat actors to wreak havoc on an organization’s network.