Facebook, Google, Twitter caution Australia against a blanket terrorism content ban

On Friday, representatives from Google, Facebook, and Twitter appeared before an Australian security committee to warn them against banning all mentions of content deemed inappropriate on Australian social media. The tech giants appeared as a united front, hoping to sink the idea that they are collaborating to thwart nefarious activity, such as violent extremist material, from proliferating their platforms. The three attempted to discourage the country from a blanket terrorism ban, appearing before the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security.

The Australian government has made international headlines for its actions towards Facebook and Google, as the country seeks to eliminate hate and intolerance. Twitter’s senior director of public policy, Kathleen Reen, stressed the problems that arise when blunt force instruments such as bans are implemented on social media platforms, places that are meant to foster freedom of thought.

