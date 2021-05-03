Eight killed as Myanmar security forces fire on ‘spring revolution’ protests

Eight protestors died in Myanmar on Sunday after security forces opened fire on one of the biggest protests against military rule after a coup sent the country into crisis roughly three months ago. The protests were coordinated across Myanmar and international communities to create what organizers called the “global Myanmar spring revolution.” Demonstrators, some led by Buddhist monks, marched through cities and towns across the country, including the cities of Mandalay and Yangon.

The Myanmar Now news agency reported that three people were killed during protests in the central town of Wetlet, while two were killed in different towns located in the Shan State in the northeast. One more person was killed in the northern town of Hpakant, according to the Kachin News Group. The protests have not been the only form of violence occurring over the past several months in Myanmar. Since the coup, wars with ethnic minority insurgents in remote frontier regions have intensified significantly, according to the UN. The incidents have displaced thousands of civilians.