The United Nations has said that tens of thousands of people have fled the town of Palma in Mozambique following attacks last month. Approximately 30,000 people fled Palama since the fighters linked to ISIS raided the town on March 24. The raids marked an intensification in the violence that has plagued the Cabo Delgado province for more than three years.

A spokesman for the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, said the thousands of people who fled face barriers to reaching safety inside the country and while crossing borders. Baloch, the spokesmen, also state the conflict has resulted in rights abuses and a severe impact on civilians. The violence in the region has killed at least 2,600 people.

