A water dispute on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border has led to some of the worst clashes in years between the two counties. Thirteen people have been killed and 10,000 have been evacuated. People from both sides hurled stones at each other on Wednesday after surveillance cameras were installed at the disputed water facility. Shooting appeared to continue after a truce and troop pull back was agreed on. The thirteen casualties are from the Kyrgyz side.

The disputed area is in the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and both sides had agreed on the removal of the surveillance equipment, but then Tajikistan refused. Military units began exchanging fire on Thursday, but a ceasefire was announced, beginning at 20:00, boht armed forces returned to their bases. Tajikistan acknowledged the ceasefire on Friday in a statement by its state information service.

Read more: Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan violence: Deadly clash amid water dispute