On Monday in the Persian Gulf, a US Navy patrol boat allegedly fired warning shots during a confrontation with three Iranian vessels. This incident was previously reported on but has developed over the past several days. The confrontation marks the first event in a year involving American warships. The standoff occurred between small vessels used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Gaurd Corps. The vessels were reportedly armed when they swarmed two American ships operating in international waters.

According to US officials, the boats came within 70 yards of both US ships, promoting one to fire warning shots after multiple radio and loudspeaker warnings failed to stop the swarming. The smaller vessels moved away after the shots were fired. US officials state that the maneuvers performed by the Iranian ships are highly risky and violate the rules of the road for seamanship.

Read More: U.S. Warship Fires Warning Shots in Encounter With Iranian Vessels