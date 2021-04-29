Cancer Patients Diverted After Cyber-Attack on MedTech Firm

Last week, Swedish oncology and radiology system provider Elekta suffered from a security breach. Elektra provides equipment for scores of US cancer treatment centers, and the security breach ultimately impacted Elektra’s US customers as well. The breach pertained to its first-generation cloud-based storage system, according to a statement released by the company. Elekta notified law enforcement to launch an investigation into the incident and ensure that its patients maintained access to radiotherapy treatments.

However, several treatment centers were forced to divert their cancer patients and take their radiation equipment offline for over a week, including Yale New Haven Health in Connecticut. Reports pertaining to the incident suggest that it was a ransomware attack that forced Elektra to take its cloud storage system offline in order to contain the breach, however, the exact cause remains unclear.

