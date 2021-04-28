Global RiskNews BriefsTerrorism

U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan Orders Nonessential Staff to Leave Country

28 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

The US Embassy in Afghanistan announced on Tuesday that all nonessential staff should evacuate the country as concerns over an escalation in violence mount. The Taliban previously placed a deadline for all troops to withdraw from the country. This deadline is fast approaching, set to occur next week on May 1. Earlier this month, President Biden confirmed that the withdrawal will not be complete until September 11, creating concerns over the safety of US personnel in the country who remain at risk of a Taliban attack.

The terrorist organization has threatened to escalate attacks if the US fails to withdraw troops by the May 1 deadline. The US Embassy stated that it plans to remain deeply engaged in the diplomacy and support of the Afghan government and its people, promising to deliver economic and humanitarian assistance despite the withdrawal. US officials have stated that they urged the Taliban to refrain from attacking the US and its allies as the withdrawal occurs.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

