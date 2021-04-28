Linux kernel vulnerability exposes stack memory, causes data leaks

Cisco Talos has disclosed an information disclosure vulnerability in the Linux kernel that can lead to further compromise. According to a statement released by Cisco on Tuesday, the bug could allow an attacker to view Kernel stack memory, acting as a springboard to inflict further damage to a system and leak data. In Linux systems, the kernel is a key component of the operating aspect of the device. The vulnerability was discovered in the proc/pid/syscall functionality of 32-bit ARM devices running the OS. The vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2020-28588.

Cisco stated that the vulnerability was first detected in a device running on Azure Sphere. According to the company, attackers could exploit the flaw and gain access to the /syscall OS file via a system used for interfacing between kernel data structures, Proc. Researchers responsible for finding and analyzing the flaw state that if exploited, it would be impossible to detect the attack on a network remotely due to its nature as a legitimate Linux operating system file being read. Cisco urges customers to upgrade their devices immediately to avoid any cybersecurity risks.

