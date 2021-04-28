In Ukraine’s East, Fears Grow of New Russian Power Play

Ukraine faces mountain concerns of a new Russian power play as tensions between the two countries continue to increase. Russia has moved significant capabilities to a base just past the Ukrainian border, seemingly preparing to mobilize its military forces for conflict in Ukraine. Since Ukraine declared its independence seven years ago, ceasefires have been repeatedly broken and more than 14,000 have been killed in ongoing conflict occurring near the border between Ukrainian military forces and Russian-backed separationists.

In recent days, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have pointed towards a willingness to meet and discuss relations, however, no plans have been solidified. Ukraine is currently on edge as the conflict intensifies, representing Europe’s only active armed conflict. Ukraine has threatened to draw in the US and its allies as Russia seeks to expand its influence across the region. Ukrainian officials see the recent build-up in capabilities by the border on behalf of Russia as a tactic to scare Ukraine out of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and of testing the US’s commitment to supporting Ukraine.

