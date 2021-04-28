Coast Guard Wants Better User Experience for Communications Tech Used on Ships

On April 27, the US Coast Gaurd released a notice pertaining to its search in improving the user experience for the tactical mobile information technology systems utilized on its vessels for communication. The notice was published in the Federal Register and states the Coast Guard’s intentions to enter into cooperative research with multiple companies. The goal of the collaboration will be to help the Cutter IT Integrated Product Team determine how to better the user experience or find alternative equipment.

The entity is allegedly seeking more robust and reliable tactical mobile network connectivity that can improve upon the current communications system onboard its ships. The Coast Gaurd’s Research and Development Center will take the lead on the initiative, looking to work with non-federal entities. The Coast Gaurd stated that it anticipates that participants in the project would be able to construct a test plan as well as the technology, operators, and technicians needed to install and work the system.

