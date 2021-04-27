Spanish and Irish nationals Seized in Burkina Faso Ambush

In Burkina Faso, two Spaniards, an Irish conservationist, and a local soldier were abducted by gunmen near a nature reserve in the region. The group was part of an anti-poaching patrol investigating instances of poaching near Pama reserve on Monday. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Burkina Faso is currently facing a rise in insurgency as armed Islamist groups conduct raids, kidnappings, and other atrocities across the region.

Both Spain and Ireland have stated that they were working with local Burkina Faso authorities to find the missing nationals and bring them home. An unknown local official stated that three people were also wounded in the attack on the group, which consisted of others joining the anti-poaching force such as soldiers, foreign reporters, and forest rangers. The gunmen allegedly rode pick-up vehicles and motorbikes, ambushing the group on a road leading to the reserve of Pama in east Burkina Faso.