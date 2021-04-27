Israel accused of apartheid by Human Rights Watch

Israel has been accused of committing crimes of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians in a new report released Tuesday by Human Rights Watch, an international human rights organization. The report stated that the term apartheid should be taken as a warning of what might happen if current trajectories in regard to Israel-Palestine relations continue. However, the report states that decades of warnings amount to the threshold into a crime against humanity has already been crossed by the Israeli military.

The systemic oppression of Palestinians, inhumane acts committed against them, and the goal to maintain domination of Jewish Israelis over Palestinians across Israel and occupied territory amounts to the crime of apartheid, according to Human Rights Watch. Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs deemed the report “fiction,” stating that the claims were false and accusing Human Rights Watch of having an anti-Israeli agenda.