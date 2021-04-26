CyberNews Briefs

US Drilling Giant Gyrodata Reveals Employee Data Breach

26 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

Late last week, Gyrodata, a major oil drilling specialist, conceded that it had suffered from a ransomware attack that likely led to the compromise of employee data, including former and current staff. The company is based in Houston and claims to be one of the world’s leading suppliers of technology and tools designed to extract hydrocarbons from the earth. The company stated that it discovered the security breach on February 21.

It is unclear whether the cyberattack caused any disruption to the firm or its services, however, the data leaked pertaining to employees contains information such as names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, W-2 tax forms, information related to health plan enrollment, and driver’s license numbers. The firm has allegedly been contacting affected individuals by post. Gyrodata boasts roughly 1000 employees worldwide.

Read More: US Drilling Giant Gyrodata Reveals Employee Data Breach

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Prometei Botnet Could Fire Up APT-Style Attacks

April 26, 2021

This software update is deleting botnet malware from infected PCs around the world

April 26, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2