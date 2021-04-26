Three students killed in Nigeria after kidnapping at Greenfield University

In Nigeria, a string of kidnappings targeting schools in the northern region has continued, with the latest incident occurring last Tuesday. Twenty students were kidnapped by armed bandits from Greenfield University. Local officials stated that three of the kidnapped individuals had been killed in a statement delivered on Friday. The remains of the students were found in Kwanan Bature village, nearby the university.

Greenfield University is a private academic institution in Kaduna, northwest Nigeria. The Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the killings, calling them wicked and inhumane. Nigeria’s President also addressed the attacks and the recurring nature of the incidents, calling them barbaric. In northern Nigeria, schools remain on edge as criminal gangs continue to target ones they perceive to be vulnerable.