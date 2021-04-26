Study Shines a Light on Big Tech’s AI Investments

A study released earlier this week indicates that leading private sector tech companies’ investments in artificial intelligence do not ensure that the field will remain competitive. The study was conducted by the Center for Security and Emerging Technology, aiming to map the research agendas of tech giants Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, IBM, and Microsoft, looking specifically at 60 AI areas such as robotics. The study found that differences in priorities in AI research areas among the companies could negatively impact the US’s progress in AI and its status against adversaries such as China and Russia.

According to the study, none of the leading companies appeared to be prioritizing work on problem areas within machine learning. Researchers state that working on this matter will offset the broader structural challenges that exist in the US in deploying the technology when faced against authoritarian regimes. The study also indicates that problem areas include interpretability, simulation learning, and federated learning.

