Chance of China, Taiwan conflict should not be discounted – Australian defence minister

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton gave a speech on Sunday, addressing the delicate nature of relations between Taiwan, its allies, and China. Dutton stated that the chance of a conflict involving China over Taiwan should not be overlooked, furthering that Australia plans to work with its allies within the region to maintain peace. China has become increasingly clear about its reunification ambitions with Taiwan. Dutton stated that there has been a militarization of bases across the region due to animosity between Taiwan and China.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to re-obtain the country. Taiwan’s government has spoken out about the unrest, stating that the Taiwanese people can decide their own future and denouncing Chinese threats of forced reunification. Australia’s diplomatic relations have worsened since the country called for an international inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 virus, which originated in Wuhan, China.

