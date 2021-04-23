Pakistan Investigates Whether Attack Targeted China’s Ambassador

Authorities in Pakistan are currently investigating whether the Chinese ambassador was the target of a suicide bombing that occurred in a Western province. The attack could be the latest of several directed at a Chinese target. Pakistan and China are close allies, and Pakistan has been one of the main recipients of money via Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. However, recent attacks have illustrated the security threat posed by China’s presence in the country as recent developments have caused tension and resistance in Pakistan.

On Wednesday night, a suicide bomber detonated his vest in the parking lot of a hotel in the city of Quetta, killing at least five people and wounding a dozen more, according to officials. The Chinese ambassador, Nong Rong, was staying at the hotel and was due to return from a dinner meeting outside the hotel when the blast occurred. It is not clear who is behind the attack at this point, however, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has pointed to unnamed foreign powers who are seeking to destabilize the country. The Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack, however, it is unclear if they were actually behind it.

