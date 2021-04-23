Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Advance as U.S. Offers Sanctions Relief

The Biden administration has signaled that it would be willing to ease sanctions against Iran, including those targeting critical elements of the economy such as oil and finance. This will help to narrow the country’s differences in nuclear talks as Iran has been resistant to US pressure. Despite the progress, however, senior diplomats and those familiar with the matter have warned that weeks of difficult negotiations lie ahead. Talks in Vienna have been complicated by domestic politics in Washington and Tehran due to Iran’s refusal to meet directly with the US.

President Biden seeks to return to the 2015 nuclear deal after former President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018. The decision to quit the deal and impose sweeping sanctions on Iran instead prompted the country to breach many of the key restrictions in the accord, complicating the issue even years later. In Vienna, five days of talks have come to a close and delegations have returned home before the negotiations resume next week. Many of the sanctions that may be done away with were imposed under the Trump administration, however, it is unclear which sanctions could be eased or lifted and which Iranian entities will be affected.

