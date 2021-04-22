Syrian air-defence missile lands near Israeli nuclear site

Many of the missiles launched by Israel at Syria were intercepted and downed, however, four Syrian soldiers were injured and local infrastructure endured some damage, according to the country. Israel has identified the missile as an SA-5. Israel frequently conducts strikes on Iranian targets in Syria, claiming that it will not tolerate Iran’s military enrichment of the country. The missile overflew its target, leading it to land by the facility in the southern Negev region of the country. Israeli’s defense system allegedly failed to intercept the projectile.