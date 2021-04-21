Zero-day vulnerabilities in SonicWall email security are being actively exploited

SonicWall released a security alert on Tuesday stating that they had published fixes to address three critical issues being actively exploited in the wild. The company urged its customers to apply the patches as soon as possible. The vulnerabilities lie in its email security solution, impacting hosted and on-premises email security products. SonicWall ES is a tool designed to protect email traffic and communication, blocking harmful or malicious content such as phishing attempts and business email compromise attacks.

According to the company, there is at least one known case of active exploitation in the software that has been recorded and reported. The three vulnerabilities are classified as 9.4, 6.7, and 6.7 in severity, with the most high-risk flaw pertaining to unauthorized administrative account creation and the latter two leading to post-authentication arbitrary file read. FireEye’s Mandiant team initially discovered and reported the bugs to the SonicWall Product Security Incident Response Team.

