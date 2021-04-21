Australia’s third-largest carbon emitter says it must transition to renewables and curtail coal plants

Stanwell Corporation, Australia’s third-largest carbon emitter and Queensland’s largest power generator, has recently revealed plans to transition from fossil fuels to renewables, citing climate change and environmental risks. The plans include curtailing the output of its coal-fired power plants. There are currently three coal plants operating under Stanwell Corporation, including two constructed fairly recently and not expected to close for several decades.

The statement was released ahead of the future energy summit in Gladstone on Wednesday. Stanwell chief executive officer Richard Van Breda stated that the speed of the national energy transition means that the company must begin the shift to focus on new energy technologies now. Stanwell wants to bring governments, unions, workers, and communities together to plan for the transition.

