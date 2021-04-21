News BriefsTechnology

Australia’s third-largest carbon emitter says it must transition to renewables and curtail coal plants

21 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

Stanwell Corporation, Australia’s third-largest carbon emitter and Queensland’s largest power generator, has recently revealed plans to transition from fossil fuels to renewables, citing climate change and environmental risks. The plans include curtailing the output of its coal-fired power plants. There are currently three coal plants operating under Stanwell Corporation, including two constructed fairly recently and not expected to close for several decades.

The statement was released ahead of the future energy summit in Gladstone on Wednesday. Stanwell chief executive officer Richard Van Breda stated that the speed of the national energy transition means that the company must begin the shift to focus on new energy technologies now. Stanwell wants to bring governments, unions, workers, and communities together to plan for the transition.

Read More: Australia’s third-largest carbon emitter says it must transition to renewables and curtail coal plants

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Australia floods: Thousands evacuated as downpours worsen

March 22, 2021

Facebook to pay News Corp for content in Australia

March 16, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2