The UK government announced that it plans to speed up its rollout of 5G technology, which could have major effects on cybersecurity as the technology will likely expand the attack surface for cybercriminals and be harder to protect from an IT standpoint. The UK stated that mobile companies will be permitted to make new and existing masts up to five meters taller and two meters wider. Experts state that rural communities will be impacted greatly by the rollout, as they will require fewer masks and will be able to take advantage of the technology easier.

The UK has also initiated reforms to allow greater flexibility in installing cabinets that support 5G networks. The proposals are aligned with the anticipated roll-out date and the UK’s desire to put the country at the forefront of 5G technology. Although it is risky due to the increased attack surface, experts state that the technology allows for opportunities to advance cybersecurity. The UK previously joined other countries in removing Huawei equipment from its 5G network by 2027.

Read More: UK Government Unveils Plans to Speed Up Rollout of 5G Technology