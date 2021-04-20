Satellite Images Show Russia’s Expanding Ukraine Buildup

New satellite images prove that Russia is advancing its buildup in Ukraine, moving warplanes to Crimea and bases near Ukraine. The buildup seems to be conducted to a greater extent than the country has previously disclosed. The increased capability for political intimidation or military intervention is concerning, according to analysts. The photos show Su-30 fighters lined up on a runway at an airbase in Crimea The aircraft was allegedly not present at the site in late March and are a new addition.

Other Russian military units moved to the Crimean peninsula include airborne troops, motorized rifle and armored units, attack helicopters, hamming equipment, and a military hospital, according to the satellite images. Russia has also allegedly stationed variations of Su-30 aircraft elsewhere in the region, as determined by satellite imagery. The ramifications of the moves are serious, as they strengthen Moscow’s political leverage to coerce Ukraine, according to officials.

